Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 654,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $30,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,533,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 456.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 1,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

