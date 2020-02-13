Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKP. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,261 ($16.59) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,200 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,035.68.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

