Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VIS traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $159.71. 254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

