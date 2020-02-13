Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,526 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $56,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697,771. The firm has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

