Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 43,690 Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pentair by 29.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 15,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,847. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.