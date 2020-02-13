Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $15.41 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 203,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $76.71. 1,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,939. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

