Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 109,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 835.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,655. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.