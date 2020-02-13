Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 109,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 835.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,655. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

