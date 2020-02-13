Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Medtronic by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,089.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 73,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $117.00. 2,527,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

