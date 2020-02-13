Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,319 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

PNC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $155.16. The company had a trading volume of 367,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,061. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.77.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

