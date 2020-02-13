Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Cfra

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.17. 1,676,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde has a 1 year low of $165.93 and a 1 year high of $218.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

