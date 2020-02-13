LiquidApps Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $366,330.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 142.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,026,083,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,739,255 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

