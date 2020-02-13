Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share.

NYSE:LAD traded down $11.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 897,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,214. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

