Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

L has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.86.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$70.61 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$63.01 and a 52-week high of C$76.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

