LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

