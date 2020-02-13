LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 155,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

