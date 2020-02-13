LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 155.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.32, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

