Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading on Thursday.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

