Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.82. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 132,448 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

