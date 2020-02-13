LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT updated its Q1 2020

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 3,154,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. LYFT has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of LYFT to in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,701,812.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163 over the last quarter.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

