Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), with a volume of 6840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.38).

The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

