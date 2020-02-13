Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Macerich (NYSE:MAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 563,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,589. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Macerich has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 995,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

