Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $706,047.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $706,047.00 and approximately $3,938.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.36 or 0.06071212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00056724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,080,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

