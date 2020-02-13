Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Post comprises approximately 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Post by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,864 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Post by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Post by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.01. 175,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.19 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.