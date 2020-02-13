Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,623. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.