Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.08. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 106,025 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

