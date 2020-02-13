Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 57.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $306,242.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. In the last week, Manna has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002065 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000244 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,244.24 or 0.98591890 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,620,371 coins and its circulating supply is 654,885,573 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

