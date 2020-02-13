MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get MARFRIG ALIMENT/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $2.48 on Thursday. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MARFRIG ALIMENT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARFRIG ALIMENT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.