Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MARPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 57.85%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

