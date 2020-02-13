Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.70. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

