Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 89,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.16. 2,447,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,943. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $335.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

