Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.29

Shares of Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 158400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39.

Mawson Resources Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

