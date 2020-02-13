Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0056

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $658,897.00 and approximately $27,876.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

