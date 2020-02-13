MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

