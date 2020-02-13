MCO Price Hits $6.22 on Top Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One MCO token can currently be bought for $6.22 or 0.00059975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, YoBit, IDEX and Cashierest. MCO has a market cap of $98.31 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.43 or 0.06132351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00121382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001337 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, DDEX, Bit-Z, Upbit, Cashierest, Livecoin, OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, EXX, Bittrex, BigONE, HitBTC, Coinrail, Gate.io, Binance, YoBit, IDEX, Liqui, Bithumb, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.