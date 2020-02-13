Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 386.90 ($5.09), 614,184 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,610,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.80 ($5.07).

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 457 ($6.01) to GBX 482 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 398 ($5.24).

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.