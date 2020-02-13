Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $660.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $645.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.10.

MELI traded down $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,764. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -191.06 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $356.00 and a twelve month high of $725.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

