Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 755,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $5,359,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

AMTB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,202. The company has a market cap of $832.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

