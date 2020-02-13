Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.00

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 83 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.71.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

