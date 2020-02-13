Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 83 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

