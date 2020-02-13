Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Mercury General alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 96.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.