Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Shares Down 3.6%

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.36), 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,659% from the average session volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68.

In related news, insider Richard Jones acquired 25,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £9,667.20 ($12,716.65). Also, insider Stephen Morgan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £369,000 ($485,398.58).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

