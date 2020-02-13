Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.05. 15,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

