Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in British American Tobacco by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. 628,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,450. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.