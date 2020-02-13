Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. 1,017,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,673. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

