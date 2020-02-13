Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $202,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,293.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.19. 264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,771. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $106.39 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

