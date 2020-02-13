Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $245,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.07. 946,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,811. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $332.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.