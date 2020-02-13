Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 397,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.12. 12,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

