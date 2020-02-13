Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Trading Down 2.3%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16, approximately 6,117 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.63% and a return on equity of 74.10%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

