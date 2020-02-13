Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,254,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $30,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $32,800.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $29,400.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.40.
TYME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
