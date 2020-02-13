Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Middleby by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $115.90. 10,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,910. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

