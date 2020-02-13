Middlefield Banc Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

MBCN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

